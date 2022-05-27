Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 2,373 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.73. 1,479,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,621. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

