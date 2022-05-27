Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 40,968 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SJW Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SJW Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJW traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 155,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

