Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 53,014 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New Relic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in New Relic by 36.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.68. 612,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

