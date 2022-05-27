Walleye Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 244.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,132 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.32. 13,069,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,836,232. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

