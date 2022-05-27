Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Inhibrx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after buying an additional 231,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after buying an additional 431,547 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 396,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 654,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after buying an additional 354,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 272,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.06.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

