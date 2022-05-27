Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 106,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 549,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,346. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

