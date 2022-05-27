Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,147 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 72,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 133,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,294. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.