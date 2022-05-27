Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,740,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,247,107 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.19% of Walmart worth $8,823,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.76. 253,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,401,982 shares of company stock worth $192,012,966. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

