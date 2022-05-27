Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €28.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.21) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €16.22 ($17.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.41. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($31.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

