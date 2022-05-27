Waters (NYSE:WAT) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $305.21 and last traded at $306.22. Approximately 10,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 401,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.81. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

