Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to report $33.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the highest is $34.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $170.49 million, with estimates ranging from $166.81 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $275,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,058,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEAV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 800,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,506. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

