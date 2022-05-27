Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,921,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

