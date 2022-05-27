Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 37,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 345,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.