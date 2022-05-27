Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 37,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.