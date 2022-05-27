Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 79.75%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

