Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,587 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 570,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 286,004 shares during the period.

In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,923 shares of company stock worth $12,558,999. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

