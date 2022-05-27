WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of WRK opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

