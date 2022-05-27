Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.41. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,753 shares traded.

UP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

