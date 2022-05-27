White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,229.01

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,229.01 and last traded at $1,225.34, with a volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,190.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,061.15.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,046 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,821,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,566,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

