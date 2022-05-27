Whitefort Capital Management LP Invests $1.59 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III makes up approximately 1.3% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Whitefort Capital Management LP owned 0.63% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 108,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

