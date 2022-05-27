Whitefort Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 960,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,000. Liberty Media Acquisition accounts for approximately 7.9% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 43,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,565. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

