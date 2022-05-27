Whitefort Capital Management LP Takes $196,000 Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV makes up 0.2% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whitefort Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNAD remained flat at $$9.70 on Thursday. 13,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,452. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

