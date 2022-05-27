WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on WLDBF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

