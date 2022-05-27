Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Wilder World (WILD) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $25.41 million and $1.21 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

