William Allan LLC Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GD traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,046. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.
In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
