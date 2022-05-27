William Allan LLC Acquires Shares of 3,182 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after buying an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. 392,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,219,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

