William Allan LLC Invests $4.68 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.3% of William Allan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.29. The stock had a trading volume of 181,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.