William Allan LLC Invests $50,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.43. 27,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

