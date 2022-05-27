William Allan LLC Makes New $5.41 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.8% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 254,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,201. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

