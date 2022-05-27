William Allan LLC Purchases Shares of 160 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $64,541,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 64,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,320. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

