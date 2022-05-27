William Allan LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

William Allan LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 735,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $69.54. 53,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,456. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

