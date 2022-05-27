William Allan LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of William Allan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.26. 107,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $401.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average is $212.24.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

