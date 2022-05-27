Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

WSM opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.78. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.