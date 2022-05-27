Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 82,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.95.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.