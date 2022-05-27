Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.95.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.