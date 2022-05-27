Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Cut to $222.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $208.11 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $192.99 and a 12-month high of $264.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total value of $331,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,354,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

