Wills Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Terex by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 107,295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

NYSE TEX traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

