Wills Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average of $245.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

