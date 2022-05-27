Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Waste Management by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

WM stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.