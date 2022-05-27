Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 3.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,755. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.