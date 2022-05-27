Wills Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.22. 266,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,946,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

