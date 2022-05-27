WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 74.2% in May

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 25.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

