Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.12.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $64.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

