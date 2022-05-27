Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.93.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $168.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 1-year low of $157.49 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Workday by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Workday by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

