Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.07) price objective on the stock.

WKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.33) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 910 ($11.45).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 703 ($8.85) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 675.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 753.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($12.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

