WOWswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,531.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $14,531.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00007394 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 192.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.93 or 1.87946565 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 327.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00509113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000281 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

