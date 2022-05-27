WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will report $211.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. WSFS Financial reported sales of $155.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $866.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.27 million to $868.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $962.29 million, with estimates ranging from $953.37 million to $971.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of WSFS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,934. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $15,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

