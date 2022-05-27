X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading Down 0.1%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 55,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 82,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $2,756,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.