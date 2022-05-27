Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Director Kim Williams Sells 2,000 Shares

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.96 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

