Xion Finance One Day Volume Reaches $494.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $61,626.73 and $494.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $51,492.19 or 1.77866574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 354.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

