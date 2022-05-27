Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Position Lowered by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter.

DBEU stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 198,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,754. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

